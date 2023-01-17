HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Traffic will be restricted to a single lane on Wednesday, so a contractor can make water line repairs between Herr Street and Arsenal Boulevard in Harrisburg.

According to PennDOT, as long as weather is permitting the left lane of westbound Cameron Street will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The right lane will remain opened and eastbound traffic will not be impacted by the closure.

Courtesy of PennDOT

PennDOT is advising motorists to be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.