MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A water main break is affecting certain residents in Manheim Borough, as well as Penn and Rapho Townships in Lancaster County

According to Manheim Area Water and Sewer Authority (MAWSA), the water main break happened on South Wolf Street in Manheim. The company says that 3,000 locations are being affected. Work to repair the break started during the morning hours of Wednesday, July 12

Because of the significant amount of water being lost, MAWSA is asking all customers in the service area to limit water use to essential services only.

MAWSA is asking residents to limit water for essential use through 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 13. MAWSA has not yet announced an estimated time on when the repair will be completed.