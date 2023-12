LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A water main break occurred in a Dauphin County community during the afternoon hours of Sunday, Dec. 17.

According to Lower Paxton Township Police, the water main break is on S. Houcks Rd and Constitution Ave.

According to the department, Veolia Water Company has been notified and is responding to the break.

No word on when the repairs will be made at this time.