Wawa named the best fast food restaurant in Pa.

Pa. (WHTM) – Food and Wine magazine has named Wawa the best fast food restaurant in Pennsylvania.

Food and Wine says, “There are sports rivalries, and then there are the regional convenience store rivalries that are a very real thing to Pennsylvanians and the source of endless, mild entertainment to outsiders.”

Sheetz, Rutter’s, Turkey Hill, and GetGo are the competitors for Wawa which Food and Wine says is not only a gas station and a convenience store, also the most popular destination for a quick and affordable bite for people in the southeastern part of the state.

The love for Wawa is centered around three, very key aspects of the experience, hoagies, coffee and the company’s no-franchise policy which continues to ensure relative continuity, Food and Wine reports.