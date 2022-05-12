WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — Kellee S. Rodgers has resigned from the Waynesboro Police Department following a child pornography investigation.

According to the Waynesboro Chief of Police James H. Sourbier, an internal administrative investigation was started to see if there was any truth to allegations brought to the department’s attention.

The case was turned over to the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office and Rogers resigned as a Waynesboro Police Officer following an internal investigation.

On May 12, the Office of the District Attorney announced that criminal charges were filed against Rogers as a result of their investigation of these allegations.

According to the court docket, Rodgers was charged with Child Pornography and Official Oppression-Arrest Search Etc.

Rogers’ bail has been set at $75,000 and a preliminary hearing has been set for June 7.

It has been, and will remain, a priority to demand that all members of this agency demonstrate only the highest legal, ethical and moral values both on and off duty. Officer behavior that violates these standards tarnishes the reputation of our profession and our department and will not be tolerated. To that end, this agency will continue to aggressively investigate all allegations of police misconduct to assure that only those who value our expectations of integrity and veracity serve in our community. James H. Sourbier James H. Sourbier, Chief of Police, Waynesboro Police Department