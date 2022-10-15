FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Waynesboro Police Department is warning residents in Franklin County about an apparent gift card scam using the department’s phone number.
The department says that if you receive a call from any number where someone is asking you to buy gift cards and give them the information on the card, it is most likely a scam.
If someone asks you to purchase a gift card over the phone in order to pay them, don’t. You can ask police or anyone working at retail locations for more information regarding gift card scams.