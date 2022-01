(WHTM) — On Monday, abc27 honors Joseph M. Smarsh.

Smarsh served in the active military in the 1960s. He continued his career with the Army reserves. He also served in Desert Storm in 1991 and retired after 28 years of service. He passed away in 2021.

We remember, honor and thank him for his service