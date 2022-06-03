YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — For all the serious street rods in town — those street-legal hot rods, or 30-plus-year-old cars with souped-up engines — a not-at-all-serious street rod was getting more than its share of attention on opening day of the annual street rods show here.

You look twice, because it can’t really be what it looks like. But it is.

“This is a giant street-legal hot rod shopping cart,” confirms Carl Vansant, the vehicle’s creator. For avoidance of doubt, he added: “We will fully admit it’s kind of stupid, but that’s the charm of it. You can drive around in a shopping cart.”

And Vansant does mean street-legal. It’s registered as a convertible, which — well, yeah.

“It gets inspected every fall,” he said. “We carry commercial insurance.”

Get the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and politics from the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign-up today!

Most of the 3,000 other street vehicles at the 48th Annual Street Rod Nationals East — at the York Fairgrounds through Sunday — more resemble the 1967 Chevelle Malibu belonging to Greg Leib of Dover, or Nathan Buck’s 1932 Ford Tudor sedan.

If street rods seem like a rather specific hobby, just look at how people specialize even within that world.

Leib, for example, has bought and restored dozens of ’66 and ’67 Chevelles.

Buck, meanwhile, spent 10 years looking for that 1932 Ford before he found it. Not a ’31. Not a ’33. Why?

Get the latest news on Pennsylvania Politics and the 2022 Election from Your Local Election Headquarters. Sign up here.

“The ’32 was a one-year body style,” Buck explained. “Then in ’33 they changed it, and they’re all collectible. But the ’32 has a distinct look.”

In other words?

“It has a special reveal, that the frame becomes part of the outside body,” Buck explained. “So it’s kind of an interesting model year.”

Buck has been coming to the show for 28 of its 48 years.

This year’s show continues through Sunday. Tickets are only available for purchase at the fairgrounds. Admission is $19 for adults, $12 for kids six to 12 years old and free for kids five and under. There are also discounts for seniors and military personnel, and there’s a $40 family ticket for two adults and three children 12 and under.