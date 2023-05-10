Brett and Dan continue to look at their weekly rundown of active weather zones across the country that could impact MLB games, plus they look into the crystal ball of this upcoming college football season. What do the future odds look like and what teams could boom or bust?

Topics For Discussion:

MLB Potential Rainouts/Weekend Forecast

-Phillies @ Rockies: Fri/Sat/Sun

-Astros @ White Sox: Fri/Sat

-Pirates @ Orioles: Fri/Sat

-Mets @ Nationals: Sat/Sun

-Angels @ Guardians: Sat/Sun

NFL Schedule Release This Week

College Baseball Betting Scandal

-Alabama Baseball Coach Fired

-Iowa & Iowa State Athletics

-What happens now?

College Football Futures: Win Totals Released

-Big Ten

-SEC

-ACC