Brett and Dan take stock of the 2023 Phillies season so far, while previewing the weather for the Phillies-Red series in Cincinnati. Plus, what other series could face some issues with rain? Brett, Dan, and audio engineer Dave Shiner also have a quick look at the NFL Draft and give a forecast and memories of the annual Penn State Blue & White Weekend!

Topics:

-The Masters Recap

-MLB Potential Rainouts/Weekend Forecast

-Phillies Chatter/Debate

-NFL Draft Storylines

-College Football Spring Games

-PAC-12 TV Drama

-Big Ten Names Commissioner

-Blue/White Forecast