Brett and Dan take stock of the 2023 Phillies season so far, while previewing the weather for the Phillies-Red series in Cincinnati. Plus, what other series could face some issues with rain? Brett, Dan, and audio engineer Dave Shiner also have a quick look at the NFL Draft and give a forecast and memories of the annual Penn State Blue & White Weekend!
Topics:
-The Masters Recap
-MLB Potential Rainouts/Weekend Forecast
-Phillies Chatter/Debate
-NFL Draft Storylines
-College Football Spring Games
-PAC-12 TV Drama
-Big Ten Names Commissioner
-Blue/White Forecast