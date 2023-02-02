The Eagles have done it- they are Super Bowl Bound!! Brett, Dan, and special guest Dennis Owens discuss the fabulous run on offense and defense for the Eagles and the dismantling of the 49ers in the NFC Championship game. Plus, a preview of the Super Bowl that features great storylines like the Andy Reid connection and the Kelce brothers…

-Review last week

-Overall records (pie in the face contest between Brett & Dan)

-Dennis Owens joins the pod

-Philadelphia native’s perspective on this historic sports year

-Dennis’ picks against the spread

-NFL Coaching Carousel

-Frank Reich back in business

-DeMeco Ryans to the Texans

-Sean Payton trade to the Broncos

-Eagles coordinator rumors