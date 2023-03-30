Brett and Dan welcome the start of the Major League Baseball Season on Opening Day! How will the weather affect the opening weekend? Brett and Dan look at the series that could be affected by rain or thunderstorms. Plus, they show the updated lines for the Final Four. And they want to hear from you- what’s your favorite final four of pizza toppings?

Topics For Discussion:

-NCAA Final Four Lines & Picks

-Final Four Pizza Topping Bracket

-Vote On Twitter Your Favorite Toppings!

-MLB Opening Weekend Thoughts

-MLB Potential Rainouts/Forecast

-What Baseball Opening Day Means To Us

-Penn State NIL Jay Paterno Tweet

-Michael Mauti Response

-Penn State Basketball Coaching Search

-Jumpy Jimbo Press Conference