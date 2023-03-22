Brett and Dan have their latest picks of the week in the NCAA tournament as the action turns to the Sweet 16. Will Penn State keep their coach or lose Micah Shrewsberry to Notre Dame? Plus, the guys recap the latest comings and goings with the NFL and the Eagles. Pro Football Hall of Fame writer Ray Didinger stops by to talk all things Eagles as they get ready to add to the roster in the NFL Draft. Ray provides insight about the history of the Eagles and their current team!

Topics:

-NCAA Tournament continues: 5 new lines to discuss

-Penn State Basketball

-Micah Shrewsberry Rumors

-Sweet 16 Ice Cream Sundae Toppings

-NFL Draft Thoughts

-Ray Didinger Interview

-Additional Eagles News/Free Agent Signings