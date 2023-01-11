The NFL Playoffs begin with Wild Card Weekend! We will pick all the games and talk about any weather related issues- it is a busy weather picture across the country. We will look at the field and make our Super Bowl picks too.
Topics For Discussion:
-Review last week
-Overall records
-CFP National Championship Review
-Looking ahead to ’23 in college football
-NIL/Transfer Portal Comments
-PSU setting up nicely for ’23?
-NFL Coaching Carousel
-Are the Eagles built to make a run?
Games of the Week:
Seahawks @ 49ers, Saturday @ 4:30pm on FOX, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA, 49ers -9.5, O/U 42.5
Chargers @ Jaguars, Saturday @ 8:15pm on NBC, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL, Chargers -1.5, O/U 47.5
Dolphins @ Bills, Sunday @ 1:00pm on CBS, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY, Bills -9, O/U 46.5
Giants @ Vikings, Sunday @ 4:30pm on FOX, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN, Vikings -3, O/U 48.5
Ravens @ Bengals, Sunday @ 8:15pm on NBC, Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH, Bengals -7, O/U 41.5
Cowboys @ Buccaneers, Monday @ 8:15pm on ABC/ESPN, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL, Cowboys -2.5, O/U 45.5
Brett’s Games of the Week Picks
UNDER 42.5
Jaguars +1.5
Bills ML
Vikings -3
Ravens +7
Buccaneers +2.5
Dan’s Games of the Week Picks
49ers ML
Jaguars +1.5
Bills -9
Giants +3
Bengals -7
Buccaneers ML
**All odds from Caesars Sportsbook as 1/11/23**