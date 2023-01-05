This week’s podcast focuses on the final week of the NFL as teams jockey to make the playoffs and get better seeding. Can the Eagles secure the number one spot? How many teams will actually care about this final week? There are intriguing games like the Lions traveling to Lambeau to take on a Packers team that many, including myself, left for dead. Now, the Packers and Aaron Rodgers could be right back in the playoffs with a win. The Steelers are another team that is knocking on the door after being left for dead. It’s a week to punch your ticket and should be a fun one to watch. We make our picks, give the forecast, and have a blast talking about all the stories from the last two weeks as we catch up from the holidays.

Titans @ Jaguars, Saturday @ 8:15pm, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL, Jaguars -6.5, O/U 40

If you had told me at the beginning of the season that I would care about the Titans and Jaguars game on the final week of the season, I would have scoffed. Not only do these two franchises lack historical significance, at least for me, but I personally just don’t care about either one. However, with Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville, I have started paying attention. Same with Mike Vrabel and Derrick Henry in Tennessee. The Titans are on a skid at the end of the season while the Jags are on the rise. Jacksonville being favored at home by almost a touchdown isn’t that surprising given the last month, but it still seems like a big number against a team that should be playing better. The Titans are 7-3 against the spread in this game over the past 10. It’s trends like that that get me to pay attention. Jacksonville is the probably the right pick here, and I think they will win the game. But I just think too much of Vrabel and the Titans, despite everything, to think they lay down here. They can still make the playoffs. Titans +6.5.

Jets @ Dolphins, Sunday @ 1:00pm, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL, PICK, O/U 38.5

Two teams limping to the finish. Not a surprise when we are talking about the Jets and Dolphins. What is surprising though is that there were points during the season it looked like both teams would firmly be in the postseason. Now, only Miami remains in contention, and they are dealing with injury issues, especially at QB. Skylar Thompson is the likely starter this week and will take on a decent Jets defense. Will the Dolphins be able to squeak out a victory and try to make it into the playoffs? They would need New England to lose to Buffalo too…which feels like a fait accompli. So it’s possible that if Miami wins, they are in. I think because the Jets know they are out, it’s an easier path. Plus, the game is at Hard Rock. I’ll take the Dolphins to win straight up here. Dolphins ML.

Browns @ Steelers, Sunday @ 1:00pm, Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA, Steelers -3, O/U 40.5

The Steelers have played better down the stretch and if there is one thing you can count on, it’s Mike Tomlin and the Steelers being in the playoffs. I wouldn’t want to have to face them either. They aren’t a great team this year, obviously, but they have figured some things out down the stretch and their defense remains tough. The Browns will want to spoil their chances though as they did with the Commanders last week. I’m not sure it will be easy as they have to travel to Pittsburgh and take on a team that is playing better offensively under Kenny Pickett and has been 5-1 against the spread during this latest surge. That’s pretty friendly if you like the Steelers, and to me, what’s not to like? Are the Browns really going to come into Pittsburgh and beat Mike Tomlin to give him a losing record for the first time and keep the Steelers out? Highly doubtful. Pittsburgh gets it down and awaits their fate. I’ll lay the points with the surging Steelers at home. Steelers -3.

Giants @ Eagles, Sunday @ 4:25pm, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA, Eagles -14, O/U 43

There isn’t much to say here. The Giants are in at the 6th seed no matter what happens here. Brian Daboll would be nuts to play his starters in this situation, but stranger things have happened. The Eagles have so much on the line for a season that felt wrapped up weeks ago. Getting that #1 seed is crucial and this team knows it. I think Hurts will play and the Eagles lock this up at home against a Giants squad that won’t really need to lay anything out on the field. 14 is a big number, but I think the Eagles want to put one final period on their season. Stomping the Giants at home would certainly be a memorable way to clinch the top seed. I think everybody on the Eagles knows it too, including head coach Nick Sirianni. Let’s get it done Birds. Eagles -14.

Lions @ Packers, Sunday @ 8:20pm, Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI, Packers -4.5, O/U 49

This could end up being the most intriguing game of the weekend. The Lions, hot and cold at times this season, travel to Lambeau to take on their old foe, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Despite also being hot and cold this season, the Packers find themselves with a shot to get into the dance and make some noise in the playoffs. After starting 1-6, Detroit turned the back half of the season into a 7-2 run. That’s pretty impressive. I like Dan Campbell and think he could build something in Detroit within the next few years. But, you have to be nuts to bet against Rodgers in a big primetime game in the confines of Lambeau. You just don’t do it. Despite the lack of any real playmakers other than Rodgers, at least in my opinion, you don’t have another play here. I’ll lay the points with Green Bay. Packers -4.5.

CFP National Championship: TCU vs. Georgia, Monday @ 7:30pm, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA, Georgia -12.5, O/U 62.5

It may not be the national championship game most people predicated, and it may not be the game a lot of people want, but I’m certainly going to enjoy it. The conventional wisdom here is that Kirby Smart and the dawgs will have themselves a field day. But I’m not so sure about that. TCU has been counted out time after time after time this season. They lost one game on a last second field goal. That’s it. And they just beat the #2 team in the country and looked pretty good doing it. TCU will be amped for this game and to prove they are nobody’s little brother or some second rate squad. Ask yourself this…if there was a Longhorn on the helmet instead of a Horned Frog, would this team be two touchdown underdogs? I doubt it. That’s why, despite everything, including Stetson Bennett and his remarkable story, I think TCU keeps it close and maybe even pulls off the upset. It’s hard to win back-to-back championships. Kirby Smart and Georgia can absolutely do it, but it won’t be a cake walk. Give me the Horned Frogs and Hypnotoad to cover here. I’m hoping this will be a good game. TCU +12.5.

Cowboys @ Commanders, Sunday @ 4:25pm, FedEx Field, Landover, MD, Cowboys -5.5, O/U 41

This is another game where it means everything to one team and not the other. The Commanders are no longer in playoff contention and the Cowboys are playing for potential seeding. I don’t see any way the Cowboys let themselves lose here. Their defense is always tough with Micah Parsons leading the charge and offensively they should be able to put together a solid running game against a mediocre rush defense for Washington. Dak should be hungry to put this one last game away and move on to the playoffs for the ‘boys. Give me Dallas on the road and the points. Cowboys -5.5.

Here’s a summary of my picks for the week:

Games of the Week

Titans +6.5

Dolphins ML

Steelers -3

Eagles -14

Packers -4.5

TCU +12.5

Brett’s Best Bets

Cowboys -5.5

The NFL is always tricky to pick straight up, let alone against the spread, let alone when you just don’t know how some teams will handle their business on the final week of the season. But we will continue to try and shed some light on our thoughts and hope for the best. Both Tomaso and I need to dig ourselves out of a hole as we head into the playoffs. It’s a fun time of year. The doldrums of winter can be cured with some NFL playoffs. Enjoy the games!

-Brett Thackara

**All odds from Caesars Sportsbook as 1/4/23**