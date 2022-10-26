Weather Wagers covers all outdoor sports and how weather might impact the betting lines and the outcome of games. That’s been established by now if you are a fan of this podcast. While we cover a variety of sports and teams, it’s also no secret that being born and bred in Central PA and graduates of the fine Penn State meteorology program that we are fans of Penn State, the Phillies, and the Eagles. While we try not to let our fandom keep us from being objective, this week’s podcast is all about PA! It could be one of the biggest sports weekends for Pennsylvania teams ever. And that’s no exaggeration. The Phillies travel to Houston to kick off the World Series on Friday and Saturday nights, Penn State welcomes Ohio State on Saturday afternoon, and the Eagles welcome the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. Will we even be able to catch our breath after this week? Maybe not. We are ready to break down the matchups, the weather, and our picks this week. Let’s go!

Ohio State @ Penn State, Saturday at Noon, Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA, Ohio State -15.5, O/U 61

It should be no surprise that the Buckeyes come to Beaver Stadium as a big favorite. They are playing like a complete team loaded with 4- and 5-star talent. Some analysts believe this team is better than Georgia. With C.J. Stroud already a Heisman front runner and receivers like Jaxson Smith-Njigba (who is dealing with an injury), Emeka Egbuka, and even former Penn State recruit Julian Fleming at his disposal, it’s no wonder this team can score at will. The defense for the Buckeyes is loaded as well only allowing 15 points per game to opponents. They aren’t going to be afraid of a Noon kick at Beaver Stadium where the crowd likely won’t be as big of a factor as they were last week during the Whiteout. Penn State comes into this matchup with an impressive performance against Minnesota, but will that really translate? Sean Clifford was named Big Ten offensive player of the week, which James Franklin emphasized in his weekly press conference. The running game looked more complete last week as did Manny Diaz’s defense. It’s just going to be another “prove it game” to me this week. While Penn State has played Ohio State close many times, I think this Buckeyes team is on a different level. A level that Penn State wishes it could be at, but quite clearly isn’t. It will be a lovely October day for a football game too with sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s. I’ll lay the points with the road favorite here. Ohio State -15.5.

Kentucky @ Tennessee, Saturday at 7:00pm, Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN, Tennessee -12.5, O/U 63.5

This game is a very sneaky good game for the SEC East. Neyland will be rocking with no weather threats here either. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s for kickoff. Tennessee is back and playing lights out under Josh Heupel and another Heisman candidate in Hendon Hooker. Hooker has thrown for over 2,000 yards this season and 18 touchdowns while the Volunteers average 50 points per game! Kentucky isn’t going to play dead though as they have their own QB that likes to make waves in former Penn Stater Will Levis. He isn’t as electric as Hooker, but he doesn’t need to be. He is effective. And that’s been good enough this season to keep Kentucky ranked and thriving. Under Mark Stoops Kentucky is also known for a stout defense allowing only 17 points per game. In fact, if Tennessee has a weakness, it may be its defense, as it tries to outscore teams and has so far been able to succeed with this style. Kentucky though may be a different animal and try to play keep-away from Hooker and use its solid defense to make this a four-quarter game. If it does, it may have a chance. I like Stoops and Kentucky and would consider picking them to keep this close if this was being played at Kroger Field. Considering it’s at Neyland Stadium, however, gives Tennessee the edge here. Heupel and Hooker may be the best duo since Cagney and Lacey. I’ll lay the points with the home team here. Tennessee -12.5.

Michigan State @ Michigan, Saturday at 7:30pm, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI, Michigan -22, O/U 54.5

Michigan State at Michigan is usually worth some thrills, but Michigan State is not a good football team this season. Meanwhile, Michigan is. And they will likely be the more physical team that Michigan State tries to be during these rivalry games. J.J. McCarthy has been decent for Michigan, but it’s the running backs of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards that have been the stars of the offense, just the way Jim Harbaugh likes it. Michigan is scoring over 40 points per game compared to just 27 for Michigan State. They are also only giving up a stingy 12 points per game compared to 27 for Mel Tucker’s defense. Can Payton Thorne really be the guy on the road to keep this thing close? I highly doubt it. I really want to take Michigan State here as they typically play Michigan close. However, much like the Ohio State game above, I’ve seen enough to know that one team is just flat out better. Michigan to cover at home, despite the big number. Another game with lovely weather and no issues. Wolverines -22.5.

Phillies @ Astros, Friday @ 8:03pm , Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX, Houston -1.5, O/U 6.5

The Astros were one of the best teams in baseball this past season and are now undefeated this post season. Now they have to take on one of the hottest teams in baseball with the Phillies coming to Minute Maid Park ready to capture more magic in their historic post season run for the ages. A classic is already brewing with Zach Wheeler slated to take on Justin Verlander. Both pitchers are aces but Wheeler has the better ERA this post season with a 2.82 compared to Verlander’s 6.30. The Phillies have played well even on the road this post season and will look to try and steal one of the first two games in Houston before returning to Philly on Monday. Weather won’t be a concern here as Houston has a retractable roof on Minute Maid Park, but there will be some storms in the area for this game. I say the Phillies steal Game 1 thanks to Wheeler’s pitching and the offensive fire power which has carried them this far. The 1-5 hitters are just going bonkers, and they will need that to continue in Houston if they want this magical run to continue. Give me Phillies -1.5 in Game 1.

Phillies @ Astros, Saturday @ 8:03pm , Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX, Houston -190 to win series

As of this writing, not much is known about Game 2, except that the Phillies will likely be starting Aaron Nola. Both he and Wheeler have been quite good this season, but at some point, at home, Houston will be the better team. Nola struggled against the Padres in Game 2 of the NLCS and could face a similar outcome here. You just have to assume that Houston’s bats will be too much in one of these games. They are undefeated in the post season for a reason. Baseball is always tough to call from day-to-day, but if the Phillies can split the first two, they should be happy. Wheeler likely gives them a better chance to do so in Game 1. I’ll take Houston ML for Game 2.

Steelers @ Eagles, Sunday at 1:00pm, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA, Eagles -11, O/U 43

For once it feels like the Eagles have the upper hand in this matchup of Pennsylvania’s NFL franchises. The Eagles are the only undefeated team in the NFL and are rolling. They average 27 points per game and allow only 17. They are averaging over 400 yards per game and look to have found their QB in Jalen Hurts. Everything is clicking for second year head coach Nick Sirianni. Meanwhile, the opposite is true for the Steelers. They look hapless and lost. They have no QB and went from using Mitch Trubisky to Kenny Pickett, who gives them some hope. Their defense has been anything but a Steel Curtain as they allow over 23 points per game and are only 2-5 on the season. Something is off with Mike Tomlin’s team and perhaps they will reevaluate things in the offseason before draft time. Either way, the Eagles playing at the Linc will absolutely give them the edge here. I like this team and I’ll lay the points this week. Eagles -11.

TCU @ West Virginia, Saturday at Noon, Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, WV, TCU -7.5, O/U 69

Country roads, take me home, to a beautiful Saturday in Morgantown, West Virginia. That’s the extent of the good news for this team as undefeated TCU comes to town for a Noon kick. TCU is in the Top 10 and looking to keep a great season going against a 3-4 West Virginia team that can’t get it together this year under head coach Neal Brown. It looks from the outside like Brown could be in trouble at the end of the year if this slide continues. It likely will on Saturday. TCU is scoring almost 45 points per game and Max Duggan looks like a Heisman candidate to me. He has almost 1900 yards and 19 touchdowns on the season. The offense is dynamic and new head coach Sonny Dykes has this team playing like a Big 12 title contender or possibly even a playoff contender. J.T. Daniels isn’t the QB some projected him to be and while the stats seem ok, it clearly isn’t translating to the most important stat: wins. I like TCU to go into Morgantown on those country roads and cover. TCU -7.5.

Oregon @ California, Saturday at 3:30pm, California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, CA, Oregon -17, O/U 58

Has there ever been a more dramatic turnaround in college football than these Oregon Ducks? After getting blasted by Georgia in the opener 49-3, they have rattled off 6 straight wins and knocked off a Top 10 UCLA team last week in Autzen Stadium. They looked good doing it too. How about Bo Nix? The transfer QB from Auburn who shows signs of Good and Bad Bo has been more Good as of late with 17 touchdowns on the year after getting blanked in that first outing. California just can’t seem to get it done under Justin Wilcox and are sitting at just 3-4 this season. The way Oregon is playing under Dan Lanning, I expect their dominance to continue against a mediocre at best Cal team. Quack, quack. Oregon -17.

Broncos @ Jaguars, Sunday @ 9:30am, Wembley Stadium, London, Jaguars -2.5, O/U 39

There are some bad NFL teams out there and this week several matchups feature two against one another. This happens to be one with two 2-5 teams squaring off. To make it worse, the NFL is sending them to London. Now another country must suffer through terrible football. Probably not the best way to grow the game internationally, but hey, it can’t be worse than soccer, right? Actually, it can. Broncos and Jaguars fans might vote to keep their teams in London if that was an option. If there is one saving grace it’s that this game is on streaming only. ESPN + to be exact. When fans can’t find a game there is typically complaining and Twitter meltdowns. This week, fans might be relieved they can’t watch this one. Russell Wilson isn’t working out. Seattle is likely grateful to be rid of him and the Broncos are stuck with him for now. He only has 5 touchdowns so far this season! Jaguars fans have seen flashes of hope with Doug Pederson calling the shots and likely some of the plays. Trevor Lawrence is young but talented. Certainly the Jags are better off without the poison of Urban Meyer in the locker room and they have to win another game at some point. Why not against a fledgling Denver team who looks hapless every single week? Why not in London at Wembley Stadium? I like the Jags to get it done. I’ll lay the points overseas. Jacksonville -2.5.

Here’s a summary of my picks for the week.

Games of the Week

Ohio State -15.5

Tennessee -12.5

Michigan -22.5

Phillies -1.5 Game 1

Phillies ML Game 2

Under the Radar Game

Eagles -11

Brett’s Best Bets

TCU -7.5

Oregon -17

Jaguars -2.5

Penn State, the Phillies, and the Eagles all on a roll? Am I in heaven? It feels like it. But that could all come crashing down this weekend with an Ohio State beatdown, Houston potentially starting 2-0 before coming back to Philly, and the Steelers pulling an upset off at the Linc! Why so negative you ask? Have you seen the teams I root for? Given the history, I hope I’m wrong, but I may not be far off. No matter what, it will be a weekend for the ages and one Pennsylvania won’t soon forget with all these games lining up at once. Enjoy it and good luck this week. Whether you bet big or bet small, weather makes an impact on whether you lose or whether you win it all.

-Brett Thackara

What a fall to remember so far for me as a sports fan! Now the stakes are at their highest with the Phillies in the World Series, Penn State taking on Ohio State, and the Eagles defending their undefeated record against a down Steelers team. Plus there are a slew of other great matchups to follow. Here is what I am thinking!

Ohio State @ Penn State, Saturday at Noon, Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA, Ohio State -15.5, O/U 61

This is a big point spread for what traditionally has been a close game. I call this game a rivalry even though neither school recognizes it as such. C.J. Stroud is a difference maker for the Buckeyes, Jaxson Smith-Njigba however may be limited due to an injury. The Buckeyes have not played a strong schedule with perhaps their best win coming out of conference with their early matchup against Notre Dame. That game did not look like a dominant win for Ohio State either. I am sure Penn State can keep this close with the weapons they have at tight end and running back. I am worried the Penn State wideouts do not have enough ability to outrace the talented Ohio State defense. In the fourth quarter I fear OSU finally pulls away despite a great overall effort from Penn State. Ohio State -15.5.

Kentucky @ Tennessee, Saturday at 7:00pm, Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN, Tennessee -12.5, O/U 63.5

Tennessee has the win of the year under their belt by beating Alabama in the waning moments of the 4th quarter in Rocky Top two weeks ago Josh Heupel and his Heisman candidate Hendon Hooker want to keep the good vibes going, but this is the first time these two have been told how great they are for weeks on end. Will Levis and the Kentucky Wildcats are still a good team, and have dreams of a significant bowl game. I am not sure Kentucky has enough fire power on offense to keep up with Tennessee, but I do know that Tennessee does not have the best defense which could doom the undefeated run. Kentucky keeps it closer than expected and in the end I like Tennessee to continue their magical run. Kentucky +12.5.

Michigan State @ Michigan, Saturday at 7:30pm, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI, Michigan -22, O/U 54.5

Michigan showed me something against Penn State. They are a strong and super physical team up front. Michigan State on the other hand has been a massive disappointment after such a poised run last year. This point spread seems too big, however I think Michigan State will struggle to score. Michigan should have their way running the ball and good play action game calling to complement the run. Michigan wins in a fairly easy fashion- Michigan -22.

Games of the Week

Ohio State -15.5

Kentucky +12.5

Michigan -22.5

Phillies -1.5 Game 1

Phillies ML Game 2

Under the Radar Game

Eagles -11