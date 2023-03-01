Brett and Dan bring on Mark Wogenrich to talk about some of the behind the scenes goings-on at the Penn State football program, plus more talk about the state of the program and offseason. Brett, Dan, and Dave Shiner also discuss the Phillies and Eagles. The Eagles now have a new offensive and defensive coordinator, the guys break it all down…

Topics:

Mark Wogenrich Interview

Quick reaction to Mark Wogenrich

Our thoughts on Penn State’s competitive future

Penn State Football Updates; new defensive line coach needed

Eagles Hire DC & OC – Quick Chat

Spring Training Thoughts

New rules discussion; pitch clock, ghost runner, etc.

Phillies broadcast booth thoughts