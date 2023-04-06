Dan and Brett reveal the results of their poll for pizza toppings, and wrap-up the men’s and women’s NCAA tournament. Plus, a preview of the forecast for active weather around the Padres-Braves series and a look at forecast in Augusta, GA for The Masters…

Topics:

-Spring/Severe Weather Talk

-Final Four Pizza Topping Winners

-MLB Potential Rainouts/Weekend Forecast

-Phillies Debate

-The Masters Is Here; Forecasting For Augusta

-Masters Odds Talk

-Penn State New Basketball Coach

-Tease Allie Berube Story

-Women’s College Basketball Ratings