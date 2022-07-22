(WHTM) — The weekend of July 23 and 24 is full of fun activities and events for all ages. Here’s a list for Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24 in the Midstate.

SATURDAY

7th Annual Prince Hall Shriners Health Walk

If you’re in Harrisburg and want to run/walk for a good cause, look into joining the Prince Hall Shriners Health Walk at the Capitol Complex in Downtown Harrisburg! Tickets are $5 for children, $10 for an adult team, and $15 for individual adults. The event helps promote education and awareness regarding diseases and health conditions that affect communities of color. The event will feature a three mile walk/run that will begin promptly at 10 a.m. Registration for the event begins at 9 a.m.

PRIDE New Cumberland

New Cumberland’s first ever PRIDE event is happening on Saturday, July 23! Come out to New Cumberland Borough Park at 517 Front Street in New Cumberland to celebrate LBGTQIA+ community members. The keystone event will be a “cute little picnic” in Borough Park. Food trucks, activities, and community resources will all be there.

The Princess & The Pea

Looking to see a local play? Look no further than the Popcorn Hat Player’s presentation of The Princess & The Pea. The play is showing at the Popcorn Hat Player’s Children’s Theatre from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday from July 23 until August 20. Admission is $10 and tickets are available here.

The Harrisburg Senators vs. Altoona Curve (abc27 night)

The Harrisburg Senators will take on the Altoona Curve at FNB Field on City Island at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Former abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace will be inducted into the “Bobblehead Hall of Fame.” The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Gregg Mace bobblehead. Tickets for the game are available through Ticketmaster, here.

Dude Perfect 2022 Tour

The popular YouTube group Dude Perfect, consisting of Tyler Toney, Cody Jones, Garret Hilbert, and twins Cody and Cory Cotton, is bringing their high-energy, action-packed show to the GIANT Center in Hershey. The group’s 2021 tour frequently sold-out. Tickets can be purchased online, here.

SUNDAY

Ram-A-Palooza Food Truck & Music Festival

Stop by the Postal Picnic Grounds at 1500 Roberts Valley Road in Harrisburg on Sunday, July 24 for food trucks, live music, games, prizes, and family-fun events. Online tickets are no longer available, but you can buy one at the door for $15. Food vendors will include: Up In Smoke BBQ, Wich Way Sandwiches, Sparky’s Mini Donuts, and Farm Show Milkshakes. The live music will include: The Bad Toupees from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Funktion from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Cameron-Masland Mansion Tours

If you want to see some historical architecture and gorgeous views, make sure you stop by the Cameron-Masland Mansion. The mansion, which sits atop South Mountain at 500 Kings Gap Road in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, was built in 1908 as a summer home. The first floor will be open for tours. Be sure to check out the mansion’s back porch for the views from the top of South Mountain. The mansion’s garden will also be open for viewing. Availability is subject to change, so call 717-486-5031 to ask about visiting the mansion.

ZZ Top

The popular rock band ZZ Top will be performing at the Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course on Sunday, July 24. The event is rain or shine; There is no outside seating available. Tickets range from $39 to $129, which are available online, here.