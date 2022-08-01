SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT just paved a Dauphin County Road only for it to be ripped up a few weeks later.

Neighbors in Swatara Township are annoyed.

UGI is digging up part of Chambers Hill Road, saying PennDOT approved its permit, but PennDOT says it told UGI to do the work before the paving was done.

“Six weeks ago PennDOT came through and paved this road you know, they milled it off and patched it and paved it up. And they did a nice job,” Timothy Carroll.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Many neighbors along Chambers Hill road were happy with the work until they saw crews from Veolia, the water company, and UGI he gas company marking it up last Thursday.

“The blue mark, that’s where the water, existing line is. Yellow’s gas,” Carroll said.

A UGI spokesperson says this is part of a project to move and upgrade some pipes on Chambers Hill Road between 80th and 82nd streets.

“It’s going to be right in front of my house. You know, forget the smooth road and it’s right in the wheel track,” Carroll said.

UGI says PennDOT is planning work in the area, and the pipe needs to be moved before then.

But why do this after the paving was done?

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters

A PennDOT spokesperson says they did approve the UGI project but with the condition it had to be coordinated with the paving project.

Though UGI didn’t coordinate PennDOT says because the permit was issued, they can’t really prevent them from doing the work.

“I couldn’t believe it that it’s this close to the work,” Carroll said. “They didn’t coordinate that. I’m sure this pipe didn’t go bad in the last six weeks.”

A Veolia spokesperson says they don’t have any work planned, but they do need to to raise the valves that were covered during the recent paving so crews can get to them in case of an emergency. There’s nothing scheduled to complete that work as of now.

UGI says the project is expected to be completed in the next two months and it will be covering the cost of the road restoration.