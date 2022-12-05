SUNBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — Weis Markets announced Monday that they will be launching a monthlong customer donation program that supports children’s hospitals and pediatric cancer foundations.

The program will take place throughout the company’s seven-state market area.

From now through Dec. 31, 2022, customers will have the option to round up their orders at checkout to help support regional children’s hospitals and pediatric cancer foundations.

Beneficiaries of the round-up donation program include:

The Children’s Cancer Foundation

Children’s National Hospital

Goyreb Children’s Hospital

Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital

Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital

PennState Health Children’s Hospital

Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital

“Children’s hospitals and pediatric cancer foundations are on the front lines of innovation and care for some of the most vulnerable members of our communities, and many of our associates and customers have been impacted by their incredible work,” said Weis Markets Vice President of Marketing and Advertising Maria Rizzo. “We look forward to working with our customers this December to support the good work that these organizations do throughout our market area.”