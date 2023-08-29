(WHTM) — Weis Markets announced on Monday that it has scheduled a series of free, virtual cooking classes to take place in September.

The classes are free to Weis rewards card holders and are intended to help inspire participants’ next family meal.

“Our team is passionate about the benefits of enjoying more family meals together,” Kimberly Varner, senior regional dietitian for Weis Markets said. “Our virtual classes will take the stress out of meal planning and inspire Weis Markets customers to incorporate easy, nutritious, home-cooked meals into their weekly routines.”

The free classes will teach attendees to make the following meals:

Sheet Pan Lemon-Parmesan Chicken

Strawberry-Banana French Toast

Sausage and Pepper Tortellini Bake

Registration is required to participants and will 48 hours before each class. Ingredient lists for each class will also be emailed about one week in advance.

Class participants will receive a coupon for $5 off their next purchase of $35 or more (with a limit one coupon per month per rewards member).

More information about the classes and other virtual programs is available on the store’s website.