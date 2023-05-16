CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — WellSpan, in partnership with Emerus, recently announced that they will be constructing three neighborhood hospitals in York and Cumberland County.

According to WellSpan, in partnership with Emerus, which is the nation’s first and largest operator of neighborhood hospitals, will be constructing three new hospitals in Cumberland and York County. The three new smaller-scale hospitals aim to provide expanded access to inpatient care for those communities.

What makes neighborhood hospitals stand out from the everyday traditional hospitals is that neighborhood hospitals are an innovative approach to providing care to a community – they are usually smaller scale and are located closer to the patient population for better access and convenience.

According to WellSpan, these new neighborhood hospitals will operate 24/7 and will be equipped with an emergency department and up to 10 inpatient beds.

“As WellSpan continues to reimagine the face of healthcare, we recognize that it cannot always be a one-size-fits-all approach. To truly make healthcare more accessible for our neighbors in South Central Pennsylvania, we must always strive to meet them where they are,” said Roxanna Gapstur, Ph.D., R.N., president and CEO, of WellSpan Health. “As part of our mission to serve all, these neighborhood hospitals will provide efficient, close-to-home access to low acuity emergency and hospital care.”

It should also be noted that these hospitals will be fully staffed and operated by Emerus, but will simultaneously be fully integrated with WellSpan systems, which includes WellSpan’s patient portal. According to WellSpan, each of these hospitals will be fully licensed and WellSpan branded.

To learn more about Emerus’ approach to neighborhood hospitals, you can click here.

“We are excited to partner with WellSpan Health to bring high-quality, convenient care to communities across central Pennsylvania,” said Vic Schmerbeck, chief executive officer, Emerus. “Our shared vision, complemented by Emerus’ unique neighborhood hospital concept, will produce an extraordinary patient experience that Pennsylvanians deserve. We look forward to an amazing partnership with WellSpan Health for many years to come!”

A groundbreaking for the first of the three neighborhood hospitals is slated to occur by the end of 2023. According to WellSpan, they anticipate a grand opening by the end of 2024 – official locations and services for these three hospitals are still being finalized.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.