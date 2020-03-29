1  of  13
WellSpan Health confirms first COVID-19 patient death, urges community to work together to ‘slow the spread’

by: Ashleigh Taylor

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) –  “A WellSpan Health patient, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was being treated for the disease, has died. To protect the privacy of this patient, we will not be releasing any additional details. Our sympathy and thoughts are with the patient’s loved ones at this time of loss,” says Roxanna Gapstur, R.N., President and CEO of WellSPan Health.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across our communities, we have seen an increase in positive patient cases. Most will have mild symptoms, however some will be sick enough to require hospital care, and some will die from complications of COVID-19.”

“But we can’t do it alone. We need everyone to come together, as one united front, to slow the spread and keep our friends and neighbors safe.”

For more information about WellSpan’s response to COVID-19 and how you can help, visit WellSpan.org/Coronavirus.

