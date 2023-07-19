PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Malls have been around for decades and have been a staple in the lives of many people.

Some malls around the state of pennsylvania are dying or have been abandoned. This has been mostly due to the advent of online shopping, and possibly the coronavirus epidemic of 2020. But some malls have been thriving and haven’t lost the foot traffic and tenants that other shoppers have.

Here are some of the largest malls that are in Pennsylvania.

King of Prussia Mall- King of Prussia

The mall opened back in 1963 and was two separate buildings. One was named The Plaza and the other was named The Court. The Major department stores that anchor this mall include Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, and Macy’s. The mall also features three food courts, a cinema, and over 400 shops.

The mall has 2,730,200 square feet and is the largest mall in Pennsylvania and the third largest in the country.

Philadelphia Mills- Philadelphia

Philadelphia Mills has 1,776,000 square feet. The mall featured more than 140 stores and was recently renovated in 2015, according to mall owner, Simon.

The mall is anchored by seven stores, including Neiman Marcus Last Call, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5th, JCPenney, and others. The mall also features 13 counter-service restaurants and two sit-down restaurants.

Willow Grove Park Mall- Willow Grove

The mall was built in 1982 and features 1,203,423 square feet of space. Willow Grove Park is what used to be on the parcel of land and existed from 1869 to 1975. The Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PRIET) acquired the mall in 2000 and still is the mall’s owner as of 2023.

The mall features over 130 shops and brands and includes many eateries. It also contains a carousel, which pays homage to the park that used to occupy the land the mall sits on.

Park City Center- Lancaster

This mall is right here in central Pennsylvania. The mall features 1,433,996 square feet all on one floor. The mall features over 150 retailers and was renovated back in 2007, according to Brookfield Properties.

The mall features 20 different eateries, many of which are sit-down restaurants. Park City Center opened in 1971 and resembles the shape of a snowflake.

Millcreek Mall- Erie

Located in Millcreek Township near Erie and considered a super-regional retail complex, the mall featured 2.2 million square feet of space and features more than 120 stores, according to the Carfaro Company.

There are also 4 hotels on the complex and many out parcel stores such as At Home, Oilies, Ross, and T.J. Maxx. The mall opened in September 1975.