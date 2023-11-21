CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — This month in November, we had four different Midstate businesses announce that they are closing their doors.
Closings:
Wacker Brewing Company (11/2)
- Back on November 5, the long time Wacker Brewing Company officially closed their Roadhouse location at Willow Street, Pa in Lancaster County. Though the brewing company closed this location, they will still continue brewing operations and they hope to grow their distribution market.
Pretzel Pizza Cafe & Creamery (11/6)
- This local pizza cafe and creamery in Hanover, Pa. officially closed its doors back on November 5. The local location was most known for its pretzel pizza crust creations, in addition to its wide range of ice cream options.
SavorHood (11/14)
- A recently opened food hall in Gettysburg, which debuted back in April 2023, recently closed and was taken over by a new owner and given a new name. The announcement came back on November 1, and the new name for the food hall is the Lincoln Social Food Market. The month of November has been used as a transition period, and the new owner will have an official grand opening weekend starting November 30 through December 3.
Wells Fargo (11/16)
- A Wells Fargo bank branch location will soon close its doors at the Harrisburg Mall on 3501 Paxton Street. This branch location will officially close in January 2024.