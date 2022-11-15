(WHTM) — Pennsylvania law does not allow mail-in ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted, but that hasn’t stopped the 1.4 million requested mail in ballots from arriving at different county election offices.

Lancaster, Dauphin, and York reported around a hundred per county. Those votes will not count. But what happens to these ballots?

According to election officials, they are separated, stored, and put away for two years.

Some lawmakers and voters have long complained about the complexities of voting by mail.

“You have to have consistency across the entire Commonwealth. When you don’t have consistency or people see others doing things in other counties differently, in today’s media world they see what’s happening in other places. So it casts some doubt,” said Republican Scott Martin, a Pennsylvania State Senator from Lancaster County.

Will something finally happen in this next legislative session? Some lawmakers seem to think so.

“This space, this time where it’s not so hyper-political, especially in 2023 should be where we get these things done addressed and again making sure registration and people can participate in the electoral process as few impediments as possible,” said Democrat Vincent Hughes, Pennsylvania State Senator from Philadelphia.