HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Just one day after a devastating fire took half of Harrisburg’s historic Broad Street Market out of commission, vendors are making plans to keep serving the community. Vendors met at the Broad Street Market to discuss plans moving forward.

Goblin Alchemy is the new kid on the block at the Broad Street Market.

“We’ve only been here for two weeks,” said Jason Heaslet, the father of the owner of Goblin Alchemy.

Their stand was destroyed in the fire but those two weeks were enough for them to know they want to stick around.

“The past two weeks have been fantastic, it’s a real community,” Heaslet said.

Donnie Farner who is the owner of Doggie Delights has been at the market much longer- more than five years.

“They stopped the fire right at our stand so half of our stand was gone and the other half was just water damaged,” Farner said.

Farner wants to make sure the customers he sees on a weekly basis are not forgotten.

“We’re going to run a couple of internet specials for the midtown customers, we’ll put out a coupon code where they can get something special just for them,” Farner added.

Vendors gathered at the Broad Street Market on Tuesday to talk about the next steps.

“They’re committed to helping, they’re committed to coming back, they don’t know what that means yet, it’s only been a few hours and they have got tons of correspondents of people willing to help,” Heaslet said.

The State Department of Agriculture is also coming to the table with some ideas.

“It’s something we’re very concerned about and want to help,” Department Secretary Russel Reading said. “On a temporary basis, use the farm show complex, and look at whatever we can do to make sure folks are still gaining access. One of the challenges at the farm show is that you have to walk a little distance to get there but that all said, maybe there’s a shuttle system, but we’re fully engaged in that conversation about trying to help them,” Reading added.

In the meantime, the Broad Street Market wants to keep as many vendors in Harrisburg as possible. A Christmas in July event will be held at the market on Saturday, July 15, which is getting a lot of buzz.

“I think it might be, after tragedy, a huge blessing so I’m really looking forward to that and I hope the community steps up,” Megan Giles said.

Both vendors are said to have their pop-up shops here this week. The Christmas in July event will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.