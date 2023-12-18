(WHTM) — Throughout our daily lives, we may not think that Earth is fascinating and we may take advantage of living on it. But what is inside the place that we call our home? What is deep inside that makes it?

National Geographic stated that our Earth is made up of three layers: the crust, the mantle, and the core.

The crust of the Earth is thin in comparison to the other layers of the inside of Earth It is only 25 miles deep and is only 1% of the mass of the planet. The crust is made of igneous, metamorphic, and sedimentary rocks.

Geological forces in the crust continue to create new shapes within it. This is something called tectonic activity, which results in earthquakes and volcanoes if the forces are great enough.

Underneath the crust is the mantle. This layer makes up the majority of the inside of the planet. It is located underneath the crust but around the core. It makes up 84% of the total volume of the earth and is around 1,800 miles thick.

The rocks that makeup Earth’s mantle are mostly silicates. Those are considered as a wide variety of compounds that share a silicon and oxygen structure. The mantle is mostly made of solid rock but some of the tectonic plate boundaries are softer.

The core is a very dense and very hot center of Earth. The core is found around 1,800 miles below the surface of the earth. Unlike the crust and mantle, the core is made solely of metals, such as iron and nickel.

The core is made up of an inner and an outer layer. The California Academy of Sciences states that the outer core is liquid and is about 1,300 miles thick. Temperatures in both the inner and outer core range between 7,200 degrees and 9,000 degrees Fahrenheit. The inner core is a hot dense ball of mostly iron that has a radius of 758 miles.

The temperature in the inner core is way above the melting point of iron. However, the inner core’s intense pressure which is caused by the entire rest of the planet and its atmosphere prevents the iron from melting.

According to National Geographic, Earth is estimated to be 4.54 billion years old, plus or minus about 50 million years. It is also 92.96 million miles away from the sun.