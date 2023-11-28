(WHTM) — Pennsylvania, like many other states around the country, has state symbols. Things such as state trees, state flowers, and even state amphibians exist in Pennsylvania and the United States.

But what about state animals? What is the animal that Pennsylvania calls its own?

It may not be a surprise that Pennsylvania’s state animal is the White-Tailed Deer or Odocoileus virginianus. The name comes from the underside of the animal’s tail which is white. It often runs with its tail up, showing the white coloring that is underneath.

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, this species of deer is the most widely distributed large animal in North America. The male deer, referred to as a buck can weigh around 140 pounds and stand 32 to 34 inches at the shoulder, but is only around 70 inches long.

A buck’s first set of antlers begins to grow when it’s about 10 months old. Then, the buck will grow and shed a new set of antlers each year. Many deer live until they are about six years old, and usually, females tend to live longer than males do.

Adult deer share the same coat colorings and markings. The Game Commission states that the belly, throat, areas around the eyes, insides of the ears, and the underside of the tail are all white, no matter what the year. In the summer, the upper parts of their bodies are reddish brown and in the winter they are grayish brown.

Young deer, called fawns, are born with reddish-brown coats with white spots. This simple pattern is excellent camouflage. The game commission stated that when a fawn is lying on the ground, the fawn’s coat looks like the sun hitting the ground after it passes through the treetops.

Deers can run up to 40 miles per hour for short bursts maintain speeds of 25 miles per hour and can jump very high.

According to the Pennsylvania Envirothon, there are about 1.5 million deer in the state, which equates to aboiut 30- deer per square mile.

More information about state symbols can be found here.