(WHTM) — Heavy wind and winter storms can create various hazardous driving conditions. Among these is the potential for downed power lines.

These power lines can be not only dangerous but potentially deadly for anyone who comes in contact with them.

If you find yourself near a downed powerline, you should follow these guidelines from the Pennsylvania Utility Commission to keep yourself safe.

Do not try to move a downed power line. The commission says to consider all downed power lines energized and potentially dangerous or fatal.

Never drive over a downed powerline. If you are in a crash and it’s possible to drive away from any downed power lines without running them over, you should do so.

Do not get out of your vehicle unless you see or smell smoke. If you are in a crash and are in imminent danger from a fire or another hazard, the commission says to stay away from any downed lines and jump clear without touching the vehicle and the ground at the same time. The commission says to then try to land with your feet together and shuffle away in small steps.

Electricity can travel through the ground. Once you have moved away from a downed power line, stay at least 30 feet away from downed wires and anything they are in contact with, including things like puddles and fences.

Call 911 and your local electric utility.

The commission says it is important to treat all downed lines as as if they are energized. Even if a line may appear to be a phone or cable line, it could be an electric line, or it could be touching an electric line.