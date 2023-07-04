(WHTM) – For many people, the Fourth of July is a time to celebrate with hotdogs, barbeque and of course, fireworks. But for some of our furry friends the excitement can be scary.

If you’re worried about keeping your dog calm tonight, try some of these suggestions from the American Kennel Club and Purina.

Go on a long walk while its still bright outside

If you have a high energy dog, your best bet to avoid your dog being outside during the booms is to start your dog walk early. To see when the scheduled firework shows will be happening across Central Pennsylvania, you can click here.

To ensure your dog’s safety while walking this evening, the AKC recommends ensuring that they are on a leash and to double check the fit of their collar or harness.

Once fireworks do start, Purina recommends keeping your dog inside.

Play other noises in your home

Having other noises playing can help cover up the sound of fireworks. The AKC recommends trying white noise, a fan, music or the TV.

There are also playlists on Apple Music and Spotify that you can try out too!

Make a den

Purina recommends making a small, safe space for your dog and putting their bed, toys, or blankets inside to make them more comfortable. You can try using a crate if your dog is crate-trained or try a small room or bathroom.

To give your dog more shelter from the noise, the AKC also recommends keeping crates away from windows and giving them some treats.

Keep them company

If you can, stay home or leave your dog with another trusted person. The AKC says it is okay to comfort your dog, but make sure to stay calm yourself and avoid any behavior that may appear “frantic”, such as speaking in a high-pitched voice.

Make a plan

If your dog’s fear of fireworks persists it may be time to consider a more long term solution before the next firework-heavy holiday. The AKC recommends asking your vet about medication to reduce anxiety and stress.

Purina and the AKC both also recommend trying to desensitize your dog over time by playing recordings of fireworks and giving them treats.