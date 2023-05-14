HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Candidates across the Commonwealth are making their final push to voters as Election Day draws closer.

Polls are open on Tuesday, May 16 from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Only voters registered with a major party — Republican or Democrat — can cast their ballot in the election. That’s roughly 84-percent of Pennsylvania voters.

That number may seem high, but history shows voter turnout likely won’t be — it’s often in the low thirties, partially because this years election is considered an “off-year” one, meaning it’s not a presidential or midterm race.

What will be on your ballot depends on where you live. Sample ballots are available on your counties website.

If you’re not voting in-person and you received a mail in ballot, experts recommend bringing it in-person to your county election office. If it’s mailed now, it may not make it on time. Ballots are due before 8 pm. Tuesday.