HARRISBURG, PA (WHTM) – Harrisburg, Pennsylvania is in the USDA Plant Hardiness Zone 7a. Plant zones help to identify what will grow year-round in a specific area.
These are the plants that will be ready to go in the ground starting in early July.
Arugula/Rucola/Rocket (Eruca vesicaria)
growing tips:
- use rich soil with compost
- do not let the plant dry out
- plant seeds 9-12 inches deep
- plant in rows about 1 foot apart
Beans climbing/snake (Phaseolus vulgaris, Phaseolus coccineus)
growing tips:
- pick regularly, encourages flowering
- protect from snails and bugs
- use rich, well-drained soil
- require support such as trellises, stakes, fences or trees
Cauliflower (brassica oleracea var. capitata)
growing tips:
- water cauliflower every 4-5 days
- needs fertilizer in moderation
- grows best in full sun
Chinese Cabbage/ Napa Cabbage/ Wong Bok (Brassica rapa)
growing tips:
- grows best in full sun or half shade
- needs rich, well-drained, sandy soil with compost
- keep an eye out for slugs, snails and white butterflies
Gai choy (Brassica juncea)
growing tips:
- pick leaves often to increase growth
- does best in rich, neutral to slightly acidic soil
Gumbo/Okra/Lady Fingers (Abelmoschus esculents)
growing tips:
- water at base because they are prone to stem-rot
- needs well-drained, open soil
- best in full sun or partial
Maize/Sweet Corn (Zea mays)
growing tips:
- grows best in full sun
- use mulch to stop weed growth and keep soil moist
- water regularly in the summer
- plant in sheltered area to avoid wind damage
Mustard greens (Brassica juncea)
growing tips:
- does best in rich, neutral to acidic soil
- can grow in partial sun, does best in full sun
- pick leaves to increase yield
Soybean (Glycine max)
growing tips:
- does best in full sun or partial shade
- water regularly, but sparingly