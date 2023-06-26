HARRISBURG, PA (WHTM) – Harrisburg, Pennsylvania is in the USDA Plant Hardiness Zone 7a. Plant zones help to identify what will grow year-round in a specific area.

These are the plants that will be ready to go in the ground starting in early July.

Arugula/Rucola/Rocket (Eruca vesicaria)

growing tips:

  • use rich soil with compost
  • do not let the plant dry out
  • plant seeds 9-12 inches deep
  • plant in rows about 1 foot apart

Beans climbing/snake (Phaseolus vulgaris, Phaseolus coccineus)

growing tips:

  • pick regularly, encourages flowering
  • protect from snails and bugs
  • use rich, well-drained soil
  • require support such as trellises, stakes, fences or trees

Cauliflower (brassica oleracea var. capitata)

growing tips:

  • water cauliflower every 4-5 days
  • needs fertilizer in moderation
  • grows best in full sun

Chinese Cabbage/ Napa Cabbage/ Wong Bok (Brassica rapa)

growing tips:

  • grows best in full sun or half shade
  • needs rich, well-drained, sandy soil with compost
  • keep an eye out for slugs, snails and white butterflies

Gai choy (Brassica juncea)

growing tips:

  • pick leaves often to increase growth
  • does best in rich, neutral to slightly acidic soil

Gumbo/Okra/Lady Fingers (Abelmoschus esculents)

growing tips:

  • water at base because they are prone to stem-rot
  • needs well-drained, open soil
  • best in full sun or partial

Maize/Sweet Corn (Zea mays)

growing tips:

  • grows best in full sun
  • use mulch to stop weed growth and keep soil moist
  • water regularly in the summer
  • plant in sheltered area to avoid wind damage

Mustard greens (Brassica juncea)

growing tips:

  • does best in rich, neutral to acidic soil
  • can grow in partial sun, does best in full sun
  • pick leaves to increase yield

Soybean (Glycine max)

growing tips:

  • does best in full sun or partial shade
  • water regularly, but sparingly