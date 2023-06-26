HARRISBURG, PA (WHTM) – Harrisburg, Pennsylvania is in the USDA Plant Hardiness Zone 7a. Plant zones help to identify what will grow year-round in a specific area.

These are the plants that will be ready to go in the ground starting in early July.

Arugula/Rucola/Rocket (Eruca vesicaria)

growing tips:

use rich soil with compost

do not let the plant dry out

plant seeds 9-12 inches deep

plant in rows about 1 foot apart

Beans climbing/snake (Phaseolus vulgaris, Phaseolus coccineus)

growing tips:

pick regularly, encourages flowering

protect from snails and bugs

use rich, well-drained soil

require support such as trellises, stakes, fences or trees

Cauliflower (brassica oleracea var. capitata)

growing tips:

water cauliflower every 4-5 days

needs fertilizer in moderation

grows best in full sun

Chinese Cabbage/ Napa Cabbage/ Wong Bok (Brassica rapa)

growing tips:

grows best in full sun or half shade

needs rich, well-drained, sandy soil with compost

keep an eye out for slugs, snails and white butterflies

Gai choy (Brassica juncea)

growing tips:

pick leaves often to increase growth

does best in rich, neutral to slightly acidic soil

Gumbo/Okra/Lady Fingers (Abelmoschus esculents)

growing tips:

water at base because they are prone to stem-rot

needs well-drained, open soil

best in full sun or partial

Maize/Sweet Corn (Zea mays)

growing tips:

grows best in full sun

use mulch to stop weed growth and keep soil moist

water regularly in the summer

plant in sheltered area to avoid wind damage

Mustard greens (Brassica juncea)

growing tips:

does best in rich, neutral to acidic soil

can grow in partial sun, does best in full sun

pick leaves to increase yield

Soybean (Glycine max)

growing tips: