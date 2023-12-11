LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A large office building in Harrisburg was recently sold for more than $3 million, but what is it going to become?

According to a release by NAICIR, a 34,000-square-foot office building, located at 4200 Crums Mill Road, was recently sold to Crums Mill PA, LLC for $3.3 million. This two-story, “Class A” office building was previously owned by a regional investment group.

Before the office building’s finalized sale on October 19, 2023, it underwent major renovations in 2017 and 2019.

“We were pleased to facilitate this transaction with competitive pricing despite current office market conditions,” Ryan Murray of NAI CIR said. “Class A assets in suburban Harrisburg are retaining their value, especially for an owner/user.”

The office building is situated on a 3.89-acre parcel and is equipped with 155 on-site parking spaces. According to NAICIR, the first floor of this multi-tenant building is set to become an adult daycare by the end of January 2024.

NAICIR’s Ryan Murray and Joe Bedbard represented the seller in this transaction.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.