What you should consider before getting a pet this holiday season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Thursday begins a busy season for animal shelters, as families look for pets to bring home for the holidays. Volunteers spent all day making sure animals enjoyed their Thanksgivings too.

“Dogs deserve a holiday too, right,” said Karen Spidle, who has been volunteering at the Humane Society of Harrisburg for ten years.

They do, so Spidle made something special for all of the pups at the Humane Society of Harrisburg.

“I make kongs for all the dogs,” said Spidle.

It’s not just chicken inside.

“Gravy, carrots and peas in their kong mix,” said Spidle. “That’s their little holiday meal.”

Now is when many families are on the hunt for a pet, but following the holidays is often the busiest time of year for shelters, because of so many people return animals.

Spidle says before you welcome someone new into your family, do your research on breeds and plan for the long-term.

“It is a lifetime commitment,” said Spidle. “Once they’re an adult and they’re old, you don’t get rid of them.”

Another important reminder: the PSPCA and Humane Society agree it isn’t safe to buy pets online, because you don’t know enough about where they come from and it continues the cycles of puppy mills and abuse.

Six to eight million pets end up in shelters each year.

“December 7th is our holiday open house,” said Spidle. “All dogs are $20 and all cats and critters are $10.”

Spidle says considering adopting, and you never know, sometimes your pet might bet the one rescuing you.

“They’re wonderful dogs and I think they’re all grateful,” said Spidle.

The Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter and Adams County SPCA are both holding “Christmas with the Puppies” events.

There you can meet adoptable pets and learn how you can help animals in your community.