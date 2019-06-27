What’s Going Around: Allergies, rashes, stomach bug

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics continued to see croup in the toddler age group and the stomach bug in all ages.

They are seeing continued seasonal allergy symptoms, as the pollen counts have been higher, despite last week’s rain. They continue to see swimmer’s ear and sunburn in moderate numbers as summer gets into full swing.

They have also seen and removed ticks in their office and seen two classic rash cases that indicate early Lyme disease.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about ticks and Lyme disease:

“Ticks can only transmit Lyme disease if they are attached to a human host for 36 to 48 hours. That is why it is so important to do tick checks and remove ticks quickly. To remove a tick, use sharp tweezers and grip the tick at the base of the head. Lift straight up with a decent amount of force. This can be done at home, but if you are unable to remove the tick or are concerned, your child’s health-care provider can remove the tick.

If an engorged tick is found on your child, take a photo, remove the tick and contact your provider’s office, as there is now a new protocol with prophylaxis at any age with a dose of doxycycline. Evaluation in the office is important, as an exam and more thorough history will help your child’s pediatrician decide the best prophylaxis vs. treatment protocol to follow.

Another aspect of prevention is bug spray with DEET. There has been a lot of concern but no scientific evidence that DEET affects nerve cells of humans when applied to uncovered skin. Kids sprayed with DEET-containing bug spray during the day should rinse off before bed. Where it can become harmful is if a child drinks it, so it’s important to keep these products out of reach.

Babies younger than 2 months should not be sprayed with DEET-containing products, as their skin is very absorbent. Beyond 2 months, these products have been deemed safe. For little babies, bug nets and avoidance are the prevention techniques of choice.”

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across Central Pa. are seeing numerous skin rashes, many from poison ivy. They’re also seeing sports-related injuries, lacerations, and some eye injuries, such as scratched from foreign objects. Most, if not all of those increases can be attributed to increased outdoor time.

Geisinger Holy Spirit Primary Care across Cumberland County report strep throat, a stomach bug, allergies and rashes.

This week, pediatricians at Penn State Children’s Hospital and Penn State Health Medical Group are seeing a lot of bug bites and some contact dermatitis that is likely from poison ivy. To prevent the spread of poisons, any clothing worn while exposed, as well as ben linens and towels, should be washed immediately. The poison spreads from the oils of the plant itself, so cleaning anything the oil may have touched will help quell spreading.