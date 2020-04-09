What’s Going Around: Allergies, wheezing, hand, foot and mouth

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians are seeing hand foot and mouth disease, asthma exacerbations, allergies and ear infections right now.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics is fielding a lot of calls about coughs, colds and fevers. They are seeing cases of strep throat and rashes, from impetigo to ringworm.

Allergies are increasing with the pollen counts and increased outdoor play. If your child has been on allergy medications in the past, now is the time to start them and continue them daily, according to Dr. Joan Thode.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York is seeing patients suffering from allergies, as pollen counts have been higher.

In Lancaster, the CVS MinuteClinic has seen a few patients with asthma who have presented with increased wheezing due to environmental allergens. Also, a few patients who use inhalers sporadically requesting refills to have on hand if they are running low or have expired medications.