WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians the Midstate are seeing asthma attacks and respiratory illnesses.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York is reporting some COVID cases this week.

This week, the providers of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove continue to see viral stomach bugs. They are also seeing more cases of COVID-19.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics says they’re still seeing a lot of hand, foot and mouth disease. They also saw an increase in enterovirus, which can cause five to six days of a fever, sore throat, congestion and belly pain.

Cases of COVID and the stomach bug increased this week. There was a drop in strep throat.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following information about enterovirus:

“Enterovirus is a particularly mean virus that can cause an array of symptoms that can include congestion/runny nose, sore throat with mouth sores, nausea/vomiting/belly pain, extreme fatigue, cough, muscle soreness or general achiness, headaches and fever. Neck stiffness can occur and can mimic meningitis. In asthmatics, enterovirus can cause wheezing and asthma “attacks” with tight chest and difficulty breathing.

As with all viruses, treatment includes methods to support the patient through the illness, as antibiotics do not work. The course of acute enterovirus can last four to seven days, sometimes with a gradual recovery. The main treatments are pain relief and hydration. Ibuprofen and acetaminophen are the mainstays of comfort treatment, and hydration is the primary goal. The mouth sores can make hydration difficult, as the pain makes kids want to avoid swallowing. Chilling water and providing low-acidity cold or frozen treats like slushies can help prevent dehydration from a sore throat.

Enterovirus is spread via droplets from one patient to another, such as when coughing or sneezing. The virus can also survive on surfaces that have been touched by someone who coughed into their hand. Frequent handwashing and disinfecting of toys is important for protecting younger kids as well as possible.”