The CVS MinuteClinic in York is seeing viral upper respiratory infections, COVID and flu. Flu cases were down slightly this week.

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing strep throat, COVID and a viral stomach bug.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports a slight increase in COVID cases this week. They’re also seeing a small decrease in flu cases.

They are seeing a lot of viral illnesses that are causing fevers for a few days and a lot of ear infections, most following a viral infection.

There has been an increase in eczema flares and they continue to see strep throat and cases of the stomach bug.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about the stomach bug:

“Theformal name of the GI bug is gastroenteritis—”itis” (inflammation) of the gastrointestinal tract. This inflammation is caused by any one of a large number of viruses, and it causes vomiting and diarrhea as a result of disrupting the function of the cells of the stomach and intestines.

It often starts with vomiting and ends with diarrhea, though the opposite could be the case. The diarrhea often resolves more slowly than the vomiting because the cells of the intestines become injured and therefore absorb less water, sugar and nutrients. The result is loose stool, and that will resolve once the virus is gone and the cells lining the intestines have a chance to be replaced. This can take up to a week, especially in younger kids.

The primary goal for a child with acute gastroenteritis is hydration. Water is the most ideal hydration in children over 12 months. Babies younger than 12 months still have immature kidneys, so hydration efforts should be coordinated with your child’s doctor. Electrolyte solutions like Pedialyte can be used for vomiting or diarrhea, keeping in mind that water should be the primary form of rehydration.

While your child’s doctor may prescribe a medication that reduces vomiting, anti-diarrheal medications are not advised, as they cause the infection to stay in the intestines longer. Children of any age who cannot keep any fluids down due to vomiting and/or are showing signs of dehydration (less urine output, fewer tears, dry mouth, cracked lips) should be evaluated by their doctor sooner rather than later.”