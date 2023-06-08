(WHTM) — Anglers who are itching to catch some bass don’t have to wait much longer!

Bass fishing season starts on Saturday, June 10, in Pennsylvania.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission wants to remind fishers that the minimum size to catch a bass is 12 inches and the daily limit is six fish (combined bass species).

Click here for some fishing tips for various types of bass as well as some of Pennsylvania’s best waters for fishing!