(WHTM) – On Thursday WHTM-TV was honored to receive six 2023 Keystone Media Awards.

The station received a First Place award for Best Public Service for the 2022 October U.S. Senate Debate between Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman. Members of the debate editorial team who were recognized include: Leisha Beard, Dennis Owens, Dave Kosin, Rachel Cherry, and George Stockburger.

The U.S. Senate Debate was also recognized with the First Amendment Award (Broadcast) for Technical Solutions providing live closed captioning for both candidates. Recognized for this award were Keith Blaisdell, Robert Bee, and Chris Berg.

Earlier this year abc27 was recognized with two Pennsylvania Broadcasters Association awards for the U.S. Senate Debate.

Meteorologists Brett Thackara and Dan Tomaso received a First Place award for Best Podcast (Broadcast) for the Weather Wagers Podcast.

Brett Thackara also received a First Place award for Best Weathercast.

George Stockburger and the abc27 Digital Team received First Place for Best Digital Presence for their daily work producing content for abc27.com.

Photojournalist Anthony Durso received a First Place award for Best Use of Photography.

More than 2,600 entries were received for the 2023 Keystone Media Awards from 139 news organizations with 65 categories.

Congratulations to all of those who were recognized by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association Foundation.