(WHTM) — Some Americans relish the custom of hiding a pickle ornament in their Christmas tree, but where did this tradition come from?

Most Americans believe that the tradition originated in Germany. This theory came into question, however, after a 2016 YouGov poll revealed that most Germans had never even heard of a Christmas pickle, or “Weihnachtsgurke” in German.

In a survey of 2,057 Germans, YouGov found that 91% of respondents said that they were unfamiliar with the custom, while only 7% said they were. 2% of respondents said didn’t whether or not they knew the custom.

Even among the total of respondents who said they knew about the tradition, fewer said they actually practiced it.

So could the tradition actually come from somewhere else?

There is another common theory. It stems from the American Civil War.

This legend tells the tale of Private John C. Lower, a Bavarian-born immigrant who enlisted in the 103rd Pennsylvania Infantry but was captured and taken prisoner.

According to the story, Lower begged a guard for a pickle while he was starving on Christmas Eve. The guard gave him the pickle, and Lower believed that it saved his life.

The legend then says that Lower started the tradition, hiding a pickle in his Christmas tree every year after returning home to his family.

However it started, the tradition is loved by those who practice it. In fact, whoever finds the pickle on Christmas morning is believed to have a year of good luck, or an extra present from Santa Claus.