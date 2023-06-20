LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN CO., Pa. (WHTM) — It’s no longer a shock when it happens, as it was to folks in the first municipalities to see trash collection bills soar even as popular but labor-intensive manual trash and recycling collection went away.

But now it’s Lower Paxton Township’s turn.

Rates and collection procedures will change on July 1 in Dauphin County’s most populated municipality. Residents will now pay $108.52 per quarter, and they’ll have to put their trash and recycling in bins provided by Penn Waste, which is taking over for Waste Management — no more leaving bags or other bins out on the curb.

Full information is available on the township’s website.

Why not only the steep price hike — from a current $67 per quarter — but also the requirement to roll the standardized bins out to the curb?

“We wanted to extend the [current] contract. Waste Management was not interested in that,” said Sam Miller, who is Lower Paxton’s finance director and assistant township manager. And “none of the haulers bid on the manual-based system anymore. So we were forced to take to an automated system.”

Most other details of waste collection — including what kinds of glass, cardboard and plastic can be recycled and bulk pick-up procedures — will remain similar. One exception: Yard waste collection will now be every other week rather than every week; Miller said the township is notifying residents of which week will be theirs.

Miller said only the three large companies that serve most municipalities — Penn Waste, Waste Management and Republic — even submitted bids, and Penn Waste offered more services than the others and at significantly lower rates, even if “lower” is now a very relative term.

He said it could have been worse: Penn Waste offered billing services for $30 per account per household, but the township calculated it could do that job in-house for just $5 per household. (The $108.52 quarterly figure is $103.52 for Penn Waste plus the $5 fee.)

On Tuesday, a Philadelphia-based crew headed by Eddie Haxhiu — working for Rehrig Pacific, which makes the bins — was busy distributing them.

Meanwhile, the surprise and anger of residents in the first municipalities seemed to have given way to acceptance in LoPax, where residents knew it was only a question of if — not when — they would get news like this.

“Everything’s going up — electric, food. I mean, what are you going to do about it?” said Nick Mishinski after Haxhiu’s crew delivered new bins to the house where Mishinski has lived for 23 years. “You can’t complain forever.”

All township homes are receiving 96-gallon trash and recycling bins, which they can begin using on July 1. The bins can hold about seven standard trash bags full of waste.

Miller said residents who don’t want bins that big — think of someone living alone with a one-car garage, who doesn’t produce a lot of waste and doesn’t have a lot of space for a bin — will be able to switch in September to a 65-gallon bin. They can switch only the trash bin, only the recycling bin or both. The smaller bins save only space, not money: Quarterly rates will remain the same regardless of which bins residents choose.