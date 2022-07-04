No matter how small or safe a pool looks, you should never swim alone. There should always be an adult on hand to supervise playtime for younger kids.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — It was a 4th of July weekend to remember. Two of the newest lifeguards at the Lancaster County pool answered the call, jumped in, and saved lives on opening day.

“The lifeguards are young but they are certified and i believe they are capable of doing the job or they wouldn’t be up there,” said Aletha Blackman, of Lancaster.

A grueling 27 and half hour course, plus additional training on site. For summer 2022, the pool was scheduled to be closed. The reason? Not enough lifeguards, until the community heard and offered to help.

While staffing is not an issue any more, it could be at other spots, and experts say it’s important to teach kids to follow swimming safety.

“If you teach your children to swim in the water they know how to swim in, and not water above their head, I think it would be safe,” Blackman said.

According to the CDC, drowning is the leading cause of death in children. Some parents say the best thing to do is: make sure they have their floaties on at all times and continue watching them. Don’t let them out of sight.

For now experts say, all pool goers should be alert.