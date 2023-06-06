TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Rogue Shower. Hi 80. Winds NW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 51. Winds NW 0-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hi 78. Lo 54. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

Highs will climb into the low 80s today bringing along warmer conditions even as the skies become hazier. Some cloud cover during the day will limit warming in parts, while bringing a minute chance for the stray shower. The vast majority of us unfortunately are not in shape to see any rain Tuesday, as the rain deficit continues to grow. Lows will drop into the low 50s overnight for yet another cool evening.

Wildfire smoke is the talk of the town as fires continue to burn in the great white north. Northerly winds will continue to bring smoke down into the Midstate over the next few days before a potential weekend system clears out the hazy air. In the meantime, temperatures remain mild to warm. A lot of hope lies later in the weekend, where either late Sunday or Monda the possibility is out there for widespread rain across the viewing area. Current models are struggling to agree at this time and we will continue to update you with a clarified picture over the next several days. Temperature-wise we remain in the upper 70s to low 80s through Friday, briefly spiking into the upper 80s Saturday before dropping into the upper 70s once again Sunday. Lows remain in the low 50s before climbing to the 60s by overnight Sunday.

-Meteorologist Jackson Chastain