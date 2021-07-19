Wildfire Smoke Over PA: Where Is It Coming From & What Impacts Will It Have?

The sky certainly looked different today, and this hazy look will continue over the next couple of days. Abnormally hot and dry weather across the western third of the nation has led to building wildfires which has sent smoke high into the atmosphere. When the smoke reaches high enough, the jet stream level winds carry it, but it takes a certain trajectory of the jet stream for us to see smoke this far east.



The air currently at jet stream-level over us originally came in out of the Pacific Ocean late last week, traveling into the Pacific Northwest where it picked up the smoke, and is now funneling southeast into Pennsylvania. You can expect the smoke to continue over at least the next 24 to 48 hours, perhaps not beginning to disperse until late Wednesday or even Thursday.



Two main impacts will be seen from this smoke:

The air quality will be worse tomorrow because of how thick the smoke is. There is an air quality action day in effect due to an increase in fine particulate matter. This affects mainly sensitive groups which should avoid extended time outdoors. While the smoke will only appear as a haze during the day, it will lead to some vibrant sunrises and sunsets through Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo