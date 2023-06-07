TUESDAY: Hazy with scattered cloud cover. Hi 78. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 53. Winds N 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with more haze. Hi 76. Lo 54. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

Wildfire smoke up from Canada has worsened air quality in the Midstate significantly over the past 24 hours. Prolonged exposure outdoors is strongly discouraged as unhealthy levels of smoke are present in the air. People with any kind of respiratory issue or other health risk factor should avoid going outside at all if possible. Highs climb into the upper 70s Wednesday for what would otherwise be a comfortable day outside. Some scattered cloud cover will develop during the day, however unlike Tuesday rain showers and storms are not expected. Lows will drop into the low 50s overnight for what will be another in a string of cool evenings over the past little while.

Broad northerly flow at the upper levels associated with a trough will continue to transport smoke into the northeast over the next day or so, maintaining a pattern of poor air quality. Movement of this trough eastward will enable skies to clear somewhat over the coming days. A system arriving late of the weekend and into Monday should push any remaining smoke out of the area as a cold front brings cooler air to the Midstate. Perhaps more encouraging is the possibility of widespread rain associated with the front. Model guidance remains shaky, with current timing bouncing between late Sunday and daytime Monday depending on the model. A better picture of timing and impacts should emerge over the next few days as more data is obtained.

-Meteorologist Jackson Chastain