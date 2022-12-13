PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Williamsport native, Morgan Myles, performed two songs on Monday night’s live finale episode of the popular singing-competitive television show, “The Voice.”

The top five artists consisting of Morgan Myles, Bodie, Brayden Lape, Omar Jose Cardona, and Bryce Leatherwood performed two songs on Monday night’s episode.

The artists performed a “Finale” song and a “Thank You” song.

Myles performed “Total Eclipse of The Heart” and “Girl Crush.”

Viewers were able to vote for their favorite performances. Voting is currently closed, and the winner will be announced Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 9 p.m.