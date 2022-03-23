YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – William Penn Senior High School and McKinley K-8 will have virtual learning days on Thursday, March 22 after a William Penn student was killed in an off-campus shooting Wednesday.

York City Police responded shortly after 11 a.m. and found the 17-year-old shot in Penn Park, adjacent to the high school. The York County Coroner’s Office declared the teen deceased at the scene at 12:22 p.m.

The School District of the City of York says both schools will have counseling services available on site for any student who is in need of additional support at this time, or in the future.

“We are heartbroken by this news and ask that you join us in keeping the student’s family and friends in your thoughts at this very difficult time,” said a district spokesperson.

“The safety and security of our students, faculty and staff is our highest priority, and we are working with York City Police as they investigate this situation.”

The coroner’s office says the teen’s next of kin has been notified and the identity of the victim will not be released until Wednesday morning, at the earliest. An autopsy is scheduled for March 25 at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown and a cause and manner of death will be updated upon its completion.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204, email Det. Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org, or through CrimeWatch. Tips can be submitted anonymously.